GRIPNR integrates Chainlink VRF on Polygon

Web3 technology company GRIPNR announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that The Glimmering, an on-chain play-to-progress TTRPG, is using Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on Polygon. The integration will help power its Bastard Baboons NFT free mint. The Chainlink VRF will also be used to help ensure a fairer and more transparent Bastard Baboons minting process.

