copy link
create picture
more
Harmony Protocol resolves a smart contract issue
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-04 11:43
Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Wednesday that its development team resolved a major smart contract issue. The issue made it impossible for the team to verify smart contracts on the network.
Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage."
ONE, Harmony Protocol’s native token, is up by 13% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02241.
View full text