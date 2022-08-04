MetisDAO integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday its Price Feeds are live on the MetisDAO ecosystem. With this integration, smart contract developers can now secure their applications with high-quality, decentralized price data natively on Metis, helping them to build highly scalable, low-cost, and feature-rich applications.

