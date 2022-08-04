Hedera announces a partnership with Metrika

The Hedera team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has partnered with Metrika, an operational intelligence firm in the blockchain ecosystem. Following this partnership, the Hedera network ecosystem will now have access to Metrika's industry-leading blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) monitoring and analytics platform, offering the community unprecedented on-ledger metrics and visibility into the performance of the network at any given time.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.