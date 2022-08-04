SOL Hack Update: Exploit Allegedly Tied To A Slope Finance Bug; Slope Reacts

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SOL Hack Update: Exploit Allegedly Tied To A Slope Finance Bug; Slope Reacts

Abigal Vee - Coingape
2022-08-04 11:33
Pandemonium spread within the crypto community from the early hours of August 3 till the close of the day, due to the multimillion dollar hack that drained over $6 million from most Solana users’ wallets.
Solana was understandably blamed for the exploit, despite limited information on the nature of the mechanism employed. However, an update on the matter has allegedly disclosed that Solana shares no blame in the exploit, revealing that software bugs emanated from a third party wallet provider.

Solana revealed there was no bug in its core code

Amidst the commotion pumped into the space, Solana revealed that there appears to be no bug in the network’s core code, in a tweet a few hours after the hack was brought to light, highlighting that the exploit might have had to do with third party wallet applications. This conclusion came after an investigation was made on the matter.
Shortly after the previous update, with more information coming to limelight, Solana disclosed that the addresses impacted used Slope wallet applications at some point. However, it was noted that Slope hardware wallets were not affected, fueling the already established belief that cold wallets are preferable to hot wallets in terms of security.
“While the details of exactly how this occurred are still under investigation, but private key information was inadvertently transmitted to an application monitoring service,” SolanaStatus (@solanastatus) added, “there is no evidence the Solana protocol or its cryptography was compromised.”

Slope allegedly stored users’ private key information in plain text

Following the series of investigations that disclosed Slope Finance’s unique involvement in the exploit, the platform released a statement highlighting facts that had been established on the matter and actions the team is taking to ensure core points of weakness are identified and rectified.
As previously reported, a large amount of Phantom wallets were also compromised in the hack. Addressing the issue, Phantom said that the Phantom addresses affected had been imported to and from Slope.
Slope admitted that a sizeable amount of wallets on the platform was impacted in the hack. The platform mentioned that they have a theory as to what caused the attack, but “nothing is yet firm,” also stating that its staff and founders’ wallets were affected as well.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that the exploit originated from Slope’s security negligence. Developers on Twitter mentioned that Slope allegedly stored users’ private keys in plain text at some point which were inadvertently sent to an app monitoring service.
This post first appeared on Coingape.com
View full text