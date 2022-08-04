1inch Network surpasses 1.4 million users on the Ethereum network

The 1inch Network announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has reached a new milestone. 1inch Network has surpassed 1.4 million users on the Ethereum network. The new milestone comes despite the ongoing bear market.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is up by more than 0.4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.794 per token.