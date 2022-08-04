Breaking: The Sandbox Instagram Account Deactivated After Hack

The global digital asset industry has been dealing with the back to back hacks and stealing events over the past two days. Sandbox is the latest decentralized virtual gaming firm that has been compromised.

Sandbox issues advisory

PeckShieldAlert mentioned that the Sandbox Game’s Instagram account might have been hacked. IT added that users are advised not to interact with any received links over Sandbox’s social media platform.

The Sandbox took to Twitter to address this issue. The gaming firm accepted that its official Instagram account has been hacked. It instructed the users to not click on any links on their insta page. The team also asked to communicate with anyone from social media who claims to be or from The Sandbox.

However, it informed that their security team is investigating this matter. In the latest development, Sandbox announced that its Instagram account has been temporarily deactivated. Their team is still trying to recover their account.

In the meantime, Sandbox’s price dropped by more than 1% over the past 24 hours. SAND is trading at an average price of $1.28, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume has declined by 11% to stand at $274 million.

