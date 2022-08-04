Binance Market Update (2022-08-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -0.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,729 and $23,650 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,804, down by -2.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PERP , OP , and AUCTION , up by 43%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: