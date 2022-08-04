copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-04)
Binance
2022-08-04 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -0.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,729 and $23,650 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,804, down by -2.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PERP, OP, and AUCTION, up by 43%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Merge May Help Attract Institutional Adoption
- CZ: Plans to expand the company to 8,000 by the end of the year
- Binance Announces Co-Founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs with $7.5 Billion in Assets Under ManagementBinance announced that co-founder He Yi has become the head of Binance Labs, its venture capital and incubation division, and will be responsible for Binance Labs’ global strategy and day-to-day operations.
- XP.NETWORK’s NFT cross-chain bridge goes live on VeChain
- Alchemy-Astar Combine Forces to Boost Web3 Development on PolkadotBlockchain company Alchemy and innovation hub Astar Network will collaboratively power developer tooling on Polkadot.
- Pearson plans to generate revenue by selling textbooks as NFTs
- CZ Binance Says Segregated Crypto Market Is Not Good For The Community
- Gucci Accepts ApeCoin With BitPay Integration
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1274 (-1.47%)
- ETH: $1616.16 (-2.06%)
- BNB: $299.6 (+3.56%)
- XRP: $0.3693 (-0.73%)
- ADA: $0.4991 (-1.62%)
- SOL: $38.73 (-1.17%)
- DOT: $8.01 (-0.87%)
- DOGE: $0.06639 (-1.94%)
- MATIC: $0.8839 (-2.02%)
- AVAX: $23.22 (-1.94%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PERP/BUSD (+43%)
- OP/BUSD (+22%)
- AUCTION/BUSD (+17%)
