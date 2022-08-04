Ethereum Merge May Help Attract Institutional Adoption

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Merge May Help Attract Institutional Adoption

David Thomas - BeInCrypto
2022-08-04 05:09
The upcoming Ethereum merge to change the consensus layer from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is likely to be a critical factor in accelerating Ethereum’s ascent to institutional-grade investment, a report by Bloomberg Intelligence suggests.
Furthermore, the report suggests that Ethereum’s growth will depend on its pedigree as a social and economic tool. There are promising signs since the total ETH locked in smart contracts has increased by 1.4% over three years. While NFTs experienced a temporary lull, BI believes that they have the potential to displace stablecoin and decentralized finance activity.
Broadening use-cases have strengthened Ethereum activity on the blockchain compared with the previous bear market. Both stablecoins and decentralized have been challenged by the liquidity crunch at some major crypto companies that have either filed for bankruptcy or halted withdrawals.
In mid-July, fund manager CoinShares released a report saying that Ether inflows were on a three-week streak, with $7.6 million going to institutional investors. The Grayscale Ethereum Trust offers institutional investors exposure to Ethereum. The top institutional holders of the Trust are Rothschild Investment Corp, Weatherbie Capital LLC, and Rye Brook Capital LLC.
Last month, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin fired back at Ethereum critics that falsely claimed that changes to Ethereum’s code are decided using a governance vote.

Ethereum beats bitcoin on key metrics

The report suggests that Ethereum could be mispriced, considering the recovery since a peak on May 21, 2022.
It has transcended the performance of bitcoin in three vital on-chain metrics: active users, non-zero balance addresses, and transactions.
Bitcoin has been hammered by Federal Reserve rate hikes and will likely continue to follow stocks down if the rate hikes continue. However, it is still five times above a March 2020 low at the beginning of Aug. 2022.
Active Ethereum addresses with non-zero balances are at an all-time high. Active addresses have mostly been flat compared to a year ago but are up 113% compared to three years ago, beating bitcoin. The number of active bitcoin addresses decreased by 30% in the same period. On July 26, 2022, the 7-day moving average of active users increased by 46% or 180000 in one month. Ethereum transfer volumes are down 7% despite a 29% price drop.

Multi-asset tokenization is a distinct possibility

According to the report, crypto assets appear to be heading down the path of futures and exchange-traded funds, having done away with the heady 2020 and 2021 days.
Similar to how futures contracts provide exposure to assets without needing the investor to own the asset, little stops the tokenization of all kinds of assets, except perhaps technical and regulatory hurdles. The report opines that the fact that Tether and USDC are made possible by Ethereum testifies to the value of blockchain technology.
By the end of 2022, Ethereum could offer staking yields of 6-9%, with a deflationary issuance pattern, the report adds, provided the merge happens within that timeframe.
The post Ethereum Merge May Help Attract Institutional Adoption appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text