Binance Market Update (2022-08-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 1.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,690 and $23,650 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,466, up by 2.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUCTION , OP , and PERP , up by 37%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: