Binance Market Update (2022-08-03)
Binance
2022-08-03 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 1.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,690 and $23,650 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,466, up by 2.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUCTION, OP, and PERP, up by 37%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- CZ: Plans to expand the company to 8,000 by the end of the year
- Binance Announces Co-Founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs with $7.5 Billion in Assets Under ManagementBinance announced that co-founder He Yi has become the head of Binance Labs, its venture capital and incubation division, and will be responsible for Binance Labs’ global strategy and day-to-day operations.
- XP.NETWORK’s NFT cross-chain bridge goes live on VeChain
- Alchemy-Astar Combine Forces to Boost Web3 Development on PolkadotBlockchain company Alchemy and innovation hub Astar Network will collaboratively power developer tooling on Polkadot.
- Pearson plans to generate revenue by selling textbooks as NFTs
- CZ Binance Says Segregated Crypto Market Is Not Good For The Community
- Gucci Accepts ApeCoin With BitPay Integration
- Ethereum Active Addresses Reach ATH, Here’s What Happened Last Time
- Solana Attack: Network Suffers Multi-Million Dollar Hack, Wallets Drained
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1241 (-1.95%)
- ETH: $1654.72 (+1.13%)
- BNB: $302.9 (+5.95%)
- XRP: $0.3766 (+1.10%)
- ADA: $0.5144 (+2.98%)
- SOL: $40.12 (-2.55%)
- DOT: $8.38 (+5.54%)
- DOGE: $0.06779 (+1.13%)
- MATIC: $0.9144 (+3.73%)
- AVAX: $24.01 (+3.80%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AUCTION/BUSD (+37%)
- OP/BUSD (+26%)
- PERP/BUSD (+22%)
