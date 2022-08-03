CZ: Plans to expand the company to 8,000 by the end of the year

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, asked whether the company's spending will be scaled back due to reduced market demand, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said: "As the price of Bitcoin falls, the market demand is reduced. Although the macroeconomic and related factors are not favourable for most organizations, we continue to grow. We currently have around 6,000 employees, and we hope to expand to 8,000 by the end of the year to meet the needs of the business.”