CZ: Binance has the most abundant reserves in the industry
Binance
2022-08-03 16:00
In an interview with Yahoo Finance, asked whether there are enough reserves to acquire companies or assets that are currently in bankruptcy in the market, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said: "I believe we have the industry's most abundant reserves for acquisitions, and the new head of Binance Labs, Yi He, has a unique and proactive approach to investing, I believe she will invest in multiple projects in the near future.”
