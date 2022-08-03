CZ: Regulation can bring more transparency to the crypto market

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, on the question of whether institutional bankruptcy and crypto crime can be ameliorated by regulation, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said: “I believe regulation can reduce most of the problems and bring a positive impact on the market. More transparency. But I don’t think there’s any way that lawmakers can guarantee that it won’t happen, because even in a well-regulated market, there will still be institutional failures.”