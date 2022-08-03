copy link
CZ: Regulation can bring more transparency to the crypto market
Binance
2022-08-03 15:59
In an interview with Yahoo Finance, on the question of whether institutional bankruptcy and crypto crime can be ameliorated by regulation, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said: “I believe regulation can reduce most of the problems and bring a positive impact on the market. More transparency. But I don’t think there’s any way that lawmakers can guarantee that it won’t happen, because even in a well-regulated market, there will still be institutional failures.”
