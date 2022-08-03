copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-03)
Binance
2022-08-03 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,690 and $23,650 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,354, up by 1.61%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUCTION, TORN, and LEVER, up by 28%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Announces Co-Founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs with $7.5 Billion in Assets Under ManagementBinance announced that co-founder He Yi has become the head of Binance Labs, its venture capital and incubation division, and will be responsible for Binance Labs’ global strategy and day-to-day operations.
- XP.NETWORK’s NFT cross-chain bridge goes live on VeChain
- Alchemy-Astar Combine Forces to Boost Web3 Development on PolkadotBlockchain company Alchemy and innovation hub Astar Network will collaboratively power developer tooling on Polkadot.
- Pearson plans to generate revenue by selling textbooks as NFTs
- CZ Binance Says Segregated Crypto Market Is Not Good For The Community
- Gucci Accepts ApeCoin With BitPay Integration
- Ethereum Active Addresses Reach ATH, Here’s What Happened Last Time
- Solana Attack: Network Suffers Multi-Million Dollar Hack, Wallets Drained
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1483 (-2.87%)
- ETH: $1655.78 (+1.55%)
- BNB: $298.3 (+4.59%)
- XRP: $0.3723 (-0.19%)
- ADA: $0.5094 (+1.68%)
- SOL: $40.15 (-3.25%)
- DOT: $8.28 (+3.37%)
- DOGE: $0.06791 (+0.83%)
- MATIC: $0.911 (+2.90%)
- AVAX: $23.79 (+2.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AUCTION/BUSD (+28%)
- TORN/BUSD (+23%)
- LEVER/BUSD (+17%)
