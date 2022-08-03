XP.NETWORK’s NFT cross-chain bridge goes live on VeChain

The VeChain team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that XP.NETWORK’s NFT cross-chain bridge is now live on its blockchain. XP.NETWORK is creating the solutions to turn the growing NFT market into an accessible and easy-to-use place. Thanks to this latest development, NFT builders on the VeChain network can take their projects to other blockchains, including Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, and more.

VeChain Thor (VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities. VET is up by more than 8.97% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02951.