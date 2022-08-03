BitTorrent releases a new design for its BitTorrent Chain website

The BitTorrent team revealed via a tweet on Tuesday that its BitTorrent Chain website has a new design. On the new website, users will find that the token conversion between different chains on BitTorrent Bridge is animated, a direct representation of all apps, and more.

The BitTorrent token is a TRC-10 token on the Tron blockchain. The BTT token intends to build a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network,