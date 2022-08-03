copy link
Swingby integrates Chainlink Proof of Reserve
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-03 14:03
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Swingby, a protocol for cross-chain bridging and swaps, has integrated the Chainlink Proof of Reserve on the Ethereum mainnet.
Swingby said by integrating Proof of Reserve, its Skybridge can check that the amount of Bitcoin custodied in the reserves wallet matches the number of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) tokens on Ethereum.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 5.47% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.543 at press time.
