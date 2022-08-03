copy link
Immutable X partners with Deviants’ Factions
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-03 13:58
The Immutable X team announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has partnered with Deviants’ Factions, a play & earn trading card game. The partnership will bring the new, exciting original play-and-earn trading card game (TCG) with a cyberpunk aesthetic into the Immutable gaming ecosystem.
Integrated with Magiclink and Moonpay, Immutable provides user-friendly onramps for semi-custodial wallets and fiat currency for easy payments across currencies. The team added that the partnership also enables Deviants’ Factions to access a wider gaming community via the Gamestop NFT Marketplace.
Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by more than 9% today and is trading at $1.110 at press time.
