Immutable X partners with Deviants’ Factions

The Immutable X team announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has partnered with Deviants’ Factions, a play & earn trading card game. The partnership will bring the new, exciting original play-and-earn trading card game (TCG) with a cyberpunk aesthetic into the Immutable gaming ecosystem.

Integrated with Magiclink and Moonpay, Immutable provides user-friendly onramps for semi-custodial wallets and fiat currency for easy payments across currencies. The team added that the partnership also enables Deviants’ Factions to access a wider gaming community via the Gamestop NFT Marketplace.