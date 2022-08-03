1inch Network integrates with Wirex

The 1inch Network announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has integrated the fiat/crypto payment platform Wirex. Following this integration, the 1inch Aggregation API will be added to Wirex’s non-custodial wallet to power its token exchange functionality.

Furthermore, the integration will allow Wirex users to exchange their tokens at the most favorable rates thanks to 1inch’s Pathfinder, a complex search algorithm for swapping routes.