copy link
create picture
more
1inch Network integrates with Wirex
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-03 13:40
The 1inch Network announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has integrated the fiat/crypto payment platform Wirex. Following this integration, the 1inch Aggregation API will be added to Wirex’s non-custodial wallet to power its token exchange functionality.
Furthermore, the integration will allow Wirex users to exchange their tokens at the most favorable rates thanks to 1inch’s Pathfinder, a complex search algorithm for swapping routes.
The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is up by more than 3% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.755 per token.
View full text