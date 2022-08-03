Alchemy-Astar Combine Forces to Boost Web3 Development on Polkadot

Blockchain company Alchemy and innovation hub Astar Network will collaboratively power developer tooling on Polkadot.

As such, the two entities have partnered to accelerate web3 development on Polkadot.

, the move essentially aims to simplify the process for developers to create decentralized applications on Polkadot’s leading parachain – Astar Network. The developers will also be able to use Alchemy’s APIs to create sophisticated apps that utilize features previously unavailable on Polkadot.

Alchemy Supernode, one of the most widely used web3 APIs, will be leveraged by the partnership.

The goal is to provide enhanced monitoring and analytics. Astar, on the other hand, will act as the parachain that connects Polkadot to all prominent Level 1 blockchains.

Sota Watanabe, founder and CEO of Astar Network, believes the collaboration will help devs receive the relevant resources to foster web 3 development.

“Supporting the developer ecosystem is one of Astar’s core values, and our collaboration with Alchemy will help bring even more incentives and innovation to the community. Our collaboration will provide the resources needed to grow the builder community in web3 on Astar, Polkadot, and beyond.”