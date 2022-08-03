Gucci Accepts ApeCoin With BitPay Integration

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Gucci Accepts ApeCoin With BitPay Integration

Gargi Sinha - Coinfea
2022-08-03 09:17
The luxury fashion brand Gucci has provided the option of making payments using Apecoin via Bitpay in certain Gucci boutiques across the USA. This announcement came from Gucci via one of its most recent Twitter posts. This is viewed as to be an extension of Gucci’s fashion label to the world of web3.
The popularity of crypto is increasing despite the times when these instruments aren’t putting up their highest price performance. Despite the fluctuation and volatility, businesses and giants of industry around the globe are taking advantage of cryptocurrency and jumping on the wave.
While some jump onto the bandwagon to get publicity, some are truly convinced about crypto and the technology’s real potential. Gucci decided to take a risk in the month of May when it announced it would be accepting cryptocurrency as part of an experiment to see the way things are going. Nearly three months after the announcement it appears that things are going well for the fashion company as it confirmed the acceptance of ApeCoin through BitPay.
Gucci is the first company to utilize BitPay, a payment processor which has been operating since 2011 and has since begun accepting ApeCoin. Gucci has an entire staff dedicated to web3 projects along with gaming, is a track record of cryptocurrency-related ventures, and is just the most recent.
The prior adoption of crypto was done by a different method. An email sent to customers will include an email link that can be used to make in-store crypto payments. This means that the link will include the QR code, which will enable customers to pay with their cryptocurrency wallets.
The BitPay platform has become an invaluable resource for companies looking to get into the market of crypto. ApeCoin holders can go to select Gucci stores to purchase their Gucci items using APE.
The post Gucci Accepts ApeCoin With BitPay Integration appeared first on Coinfea.
View full text