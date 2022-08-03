copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-03)
Binance
2022-08-03 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 2.18% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,662 and $23,470 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,301, up by 2.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPACA, LDO, and OP, up by 33%, 19%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Active Addresses Reach ATH, Here’s What Happened Last Time
- Solana Attack: Network Suffers Multi-Million Dollar Hack, Wallets Drained
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1593 (+0.23%)
- ETH: $1651.67 (+4.45%)
- BNB: $289.4 (+4.03%)
- XRP: $0.3718 (+0.62%)
- ADA: $0.5071 (+3.19%)
- SOL: $39.2 (-2.29%)
- DOGE: $0.06769 (+2.42%)
- DOT: $8.07 (+3.86%)
- MATIC: $0.9025 (+4.93%)
- AVAX: $23.65 (+4.88%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ALPACA/BUSD (+33%)
- LDO/BUSD (+19%)
- OP/BUSD (+19%)
