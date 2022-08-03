Exchange
Cardano Founder Explains Reasons Behind Vasil Delay, But Is This The Last Time?

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-08-03 03:00
The Cardano Vasil hard fork has now experienced its second delay in the last two months. This upgrade is important to the network’s growth, and as always, Cardano developers continue to stay true to form by only shipping out safe products. The second delay was announced at the end of July, and founder Charles Hoskinson has made a video explaining what was behind the delay and what is expected for Vasil hard fork going forward.
Delay Was Caused By Bugs
Now, a big thing that has plagued the crypto space has been bugs that have been found in the code of developers. These bugs, when left unnoticed, have been exploited on various platforms by bad actors who have made off with millions of dollars in crypto. However, despite how rampant such bugs and exploits have been, Cardano projects have not been subject to them, and that can be attributed to the rigorous process the developers go through before shipping a product.
According to founder Charles Hoskinson, this process of making sure a product is safe before shipping was what was behind the second postponement of the Vasil hard fork. As with the first time the hard fork was postponed, he explained that they had found bugs that they needed to fix to make sure it was safe to use. The thing with these bugs, though, is not just about finding them but the process of fixing them across the whole product.
Hoskinson explained that not only do they have to fix the bugs, but they also need to go back and verify that it is fixed. Then they have to go through the entire testing pipeline once more, which takes time. “So you get to a situation where you feature complete,” said the founder. “But then you have to test, and when you test, you may discover something, and then you have to repair that, and then you have to go back through the entire testing pipeline. So this is what causes release delays.”
Any More Delays From Cardano?
After the Vasil hard fork had been postponed for the second time, the question on everyone’s lips was when the hard fork would be taking place and if there will be any more delays. Hoskinson also took time out to address these questions.
The Cardano founder explained that since they had found so many bugs already and addressed them, he did not believe that there would be any more delays with the hard fork. He revealed that the developers have now over to the final stages of testing the product. “So unless anything new is discovered, I don’t anticipate that we’ll have any further delays,” he added.
As for the price of Cardano’s native token ADA, the news of the postponement seems to have not hit it hard. The digital asset was trending around $0.55 when the announcement was made, and while there has been some decline, it was only by a small margin.
ADA is trading at $0.49 at the time of this writing. It remains the 8th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $16.7 billion.
