Binance Market Update (2022-08-02)
Binance
2022-08-02 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 0.59% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,662 and $23,470 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,956, down by -0.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPACA, CTK, and LDO, up by 31%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Creates Potential Bullish Pattern Close to $23,000 Support Level
- July Marks Strongest Month of Crypto Fund Inflows This Year: CoinShares
- Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1667 (-1.22%)
- ETH: $1637.46 (+0.93%)
- BNB: $286 (+2.11%)
- XRP: $0.3727 (-0.75%)
- ADA: $0.4995 (-1.34%)
- SOL: $41.17 (+0.17%)
- DOGE: $0.06703 (-0.98%)
- DOT: $7.94 (-3.05%)
- MATIC: $0.8813 (-1.50%)
- AVAX: $23.12 (-0.13%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ALPACA/BUSD (+31%)
- CTK/BUSD (+16%)
- LDO/BUSD (+15%)
