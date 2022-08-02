Shiba Inu Unveils The Name Of Its New CCG Game

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Unveils The Name Of Its New CCG Game

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-08-03 04:00
Meme coin Shiba Inu has been one that has surprised the crypto market with its ability to preserve even through tough times. Many had expected the coin to crash and burn after touching its all-time high last year, but instead, the team had continued to expand its utility with partnerships and new products that have helped to strengthen its place in the market. The latest of these is the Shiba Inu CCG game, which was just unveiled by the team.
Shiba Eternity Is Here
Shiba Inu had been teasing its community with the launch of its very own game, which had gone into development last year. The game, which would heavily feature the meme coin, is being developed with Playside Studios, one of the leading game development studios. After months of speculation, the team has finally announced the name of its very own game.
Shiba Eternity is the game being developed by Shiba Inu, and it is a collectible card game (CCG). This comes after the team took to the official Twitter account to post a teaser of the unveiling of the logo, with the final reveal coming on Tuesday.
We are proud to reveal the name of the Shib CCG game, Shiba Eternity!
We are working alongside @PlaysideStudios on a testing schedule and exciting release!
The game will be available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Game on #ShibArmy with #ShibaEternity! pic.twitter.com/iJnyMUVZWb
— Shib (@Shibtoken) August 2, 2022
The post shows the chosen logo and the name with a trademark symbol, a clear indication that they had indeed took steps to trademark the name. As for when the game is launching, they explained that both teams are working on a testing schedule and release date for the game. Players would also be able to access the game on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
SHIB records nominal gains following game announcement | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com Shiba Inu Price Reacts
After the news was posted early on Tuesday morning, there was expected to be some reaction from the price of Shiba Inu’s native SHIB. However, unlike in previous months, where an announcement such as this would have led to a large recovery in price, SHIB seemed resistant to it.
Instead of a large recovery, SHIB’s movements over this time have not been remarkable in any way. At the time of the announcement, the meme coin was trading at $0.00001152 and is currently sitting at $0.00001180 at the time of this writing. This sort of lazy trend had been the reason behind the cryptocurrency losing its spot on the crypto top 10 and has now been pushed down to 15th place following the decline in its market valuation.
The digital asset’s price has been down 3.37% over the last 24 hours. However, it is doing much better on the weekly chat with double-digit gains of 12.42% in a 7-day period.
View full text