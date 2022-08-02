Shiba Inu Unveils The Name Of Its New CCG Game

Meme coin Shiba Inu has been one that has surprised the crypto market with its ability to preserve even through tough times. Many had expected the coin to crash and burn after touching its all-time high last year, but instead, the team had continued to expand its utility with partnerships and new products that have helped to strengthen its place in the market. The latest of these is the Shiba Inu CCG game, which was just unveiled by the team.

Shiba Eternity Is Here

Shiba Inu had been teasing its community with the launch of its very own game, which had gone into development last year. The game, which would heavily feature the meme coin, is being developed with Playside Studios, one of the leading game development studios. After months of speculation, the team has finally announced the name of its very own game.

Shiba Eternity is the game being developed by Shiba Inu, and it is a collectible card game (CCG). This comes after the team took to the official Twitter account to post a teaser of the unveiling of the logo, with the final reveal coming on Tuesday.

We are proud to reveal the name of the Shib CCG game, Shiba Eternity!

We are working alongside @PlaysideStudios on a testing schedule and exciting release!

The game will be available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Game on #ShibArmy with #ShibaEternity! pic.twitter.com/iJnyMUVZWb

— Shib (@Shibtoken) August 2, 2022

The post shows the chosen logo and the name with a trademark symbol, a clear indication that they had indeed took steps to trademark the name. As for when the game is launching, they explained that both teams are working on a testing schedule and release date for the game. Players would also be able to access the game on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

SHIB records nominal gains following game announcement | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com Shiba Inu Price Reacts

After the news was posted early on Tuesday morning, there was expected to be some reaction from the price of Shiba Inu’s native SHIB. However, unlike in previous months, where an announcement such as this would have led to a large recovery in price, SHIB seemed resistant to it.

Instead of a large recovery, SHIB’s movements over this time have not been remarkable in any way. At the time of the announcement, the meme coin was trading at $0.00001152 and is currently sitting at $0.00001180 at the time of this writing. This sort of lazy trend had been the reason behind the cryptocurrency losing its spot on the crypto top 10 and has now been pushed down to 15th place following the decline in its market valuation.

The digital asset’s price has been down 3.37% over the last 24 hours. However, it is doing much better on the weekly chat with double-digit gains of 12.42% in a 7-day period.