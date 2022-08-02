copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-02)
Binance
2022-08-02 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -1.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,662 and $23,450 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,980, down by -1.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include WIN, NMR, and BADGER, up by 20%, 11%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Creates Potential Bullish Pattern Close to $23,000 Support Level
- July Marks Strongest Month of Crypto Fund Inflows This Year: CoinShares
- Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?
- Why DeFi Giants Aave, Curve May Want Their Own Stablecoins
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2149 (-13.37%)
- ETH: $1630.18 (-2.57%)
- BNB: $285.1 (-0.38%)
- XRP: $0.3729 (-1.77%)
- ADA: $0.501 (-2.89%)
- SOL: $41.49 (-2.35%)
- DOGE: $0.06736 (-2.42%)
- DOT: $8.01 (-5.43%)
- MATIC: $0.8851 (-3.81%)
- AVAX: $23.16 (-2.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- WIN/BUSD (+20%)
- NMR/BUSD (+11%)
- BADGER/BUSD (+11%)
