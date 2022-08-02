The HBAR Foundation partners with Lumos Labs

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with Lumos Labs, an innovation management firm specializing in running Web3 technology accelerator programs.

The partnership is designed to accelerate India’s Web3 innovation on Hedera. Lumos Labs has now launched The Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera with support from the HBAR Foundation. The Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera will support two cohorts of early-stage Indian startups building in the decentralized economy using Hedera’s network services.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.