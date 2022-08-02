1inch token added as collateral on Aave

The 1inch Network announced via Twitter on Monday that its token has now been added as collateral on Aave. Aave is an open source and non-custodial liquidity protocol. The integration means that users can now borrow and lend 1INCH token through the Aave decentralized app.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 5.58% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.727 per token.

Aave protocol is a decentralized, open-source, and non-custodial money market protocol. Depositors earn interest by providing liquidity to lending pools, while borrowers can obtain overcollateralized loans by using the liquidity from these pools.