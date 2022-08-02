1inch Network burned 207.5 ETH tokens last week

The 1inch Network provided a token burn update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $335,000 worth of Ether (207.5 ETH) last week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $122.7 million worth of Ether coins (37,500 ETH).

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.727 per token.