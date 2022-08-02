copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-02)
Binance
2022-08-02 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -3.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,725 and $23,514 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,816, down by -2.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DEGO, WIN, and JUV, up by 31%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Creates Potential Bullish Pattern Close to $23,000 Support Level
- July Marks Strongest Month of Crypto Fund Inflows This Year: CoinShares
- Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?
- Why DeFi Giants Aave, Curve May Want Their Own Stablecoins
- BofA Says Ethereum Needs Scalability Improvements to Hold Its Market Position
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $81M Last Week - CoinShares
- Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 31st): Cryptos Enter a New Month in a Positive Posture
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1535 (-13.01%)
- ETH: $1581.14 (-6.10%)
- BNB: $278.3 (-2.76%)
- XRP: $0.3695 (-2.27%)
- ADA: $0.4916 (-4.77%)
- SOL: $40.12 (-6.06%)
- DOGE: $0.06615 (-4.23%)
- DOT: $7.78 (-10.78%)
- MATIC: $0.8601 (-6.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00001171 (-3.70%)
Top gainers on Binance:
