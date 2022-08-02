Binance Market Update (2022-08-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -3.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,725 and $23,514 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,816, down by -2.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DEGO , WIN , and JUV , up by 31%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: