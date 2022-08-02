APENFT Foundation Announced The Second Call of its $100 Million Art Dream Fund

APENFT Foundation announces that the second call of its $100 million Art Dream Fund will launch on August 1st, and registration will close on October 30th. The theme for this year’s call is "Post-Human Era." This theme seeks to explore whether the future of humanity can transcend traditional self-centered humanism and how people should position themselves in a complex ecosystem consisting of non-human animals, plants, and cyborgs. Winners will be eligible to win from a prize pool of over $100,000. In addition to prizes, creators will also enjoy the opportunity to build their art studios in The Sandbox, a metaverse set to launch by APENFT and TRON. Creators will also be able to get involved in annual online and offline exhibitions curated by APENFT, workshops, artist residencies, and other educational events.

TRON x APENFT exhibition hall in The Sandbox

This call is open to creators of any age, nationality (not eligible for residents of UN- and OFAC-sanctioned countries or regions), and profession. It welcomes digital artworks submitted by individuals and teams in various mediums, including video, animation, virtual reality, augmented reality, sound art, and data-driven art, among others.

"The most essential quality that distinguishes us from other calls is our core values—great inclusiveness and openness—which are also the values that govern the world of NFTs; here, every good work has a chance to be seen," emphasized Sydney Xiong, Director of the APENFT Foundation. "We've always been committed to nurturing and supporting young artists and creators who are open-minded, daring, imaginative, and able to inject fresh vitality into the art sphere."