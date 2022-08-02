Marathon Doubles Loan Borrowing Capacity to $200M as Mining Rigs Sit Idle

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Marathon Doubles Loan Borrowing Capacity to $200M as Mining Rigs Sit Idle

Eliza Gkritsi - Coindesk
2022-08-02 01:05
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) refinanced an existing $100 million line of credit from Silvergate Bank (SI) and added another one of the same size from the same lender, according to a Monday press release, despite having thousands of bitcoin mining rigs sitting idle.
Marathon's ability to refinance stands out because crypto prices have fallen so much this year, putting the company and other bitcoin miners on shakier financial ground. The lending market has also dramatically cooled down as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. The Silvergate credit gives Marathon flexibility to navigate the market volatility.
Marathon noted on Monday that it hadn't drawn any of its initial credit line from Silvergate, which was set to expire in October. The two facilities are secured by bitcoin and will expire in June 2024. The new term loan includes a delayed draw facility, meaning Marathon can draw $50 million at the time of closing and another $50 million 270 days after closing, the press release said. The term loan comes with a variable interest rate, which is currently set at 7.25%, the firm said.
When Marathon announced its initial revolving credit facility from Silvergate in October 2021, its active fleet of miners stood at 25,272. At the end of June, it counted only 6,300 active miners, according to its June operational update.
The firm has 29,640 bitcoin mining rigs waiting energization in in West Texas, it said in the update. This is largely because hosting firm Compute North's energy provider is waiting for federal regulators to approve its tax-exempt status, Marathon said. Compute North hosted about 20,000 of Marathon's machines as of the end of June and is set to host 68,000 by the end of Q3. About 4,200 of these rigs were scheduled for activation on April 17, according to a previous press release.
However, Marathon said in July that it secured around 254 megawatts (MW) in new hosting agreements, which could increase up to 324 MW. That includes 200 MW, or about 66,000 mining rigs, signed with Applied Blockchain for sites in Texas and North Dakota. Marathon "believes it has now secured ample hosting arrangements to support the Company’s previously stated goal of approximately 23.3 exahashes per second (“EH/s”)" of bitcoin mining computing power in 2023, the firm said.
In addition to the Texas energization delay, about 75% of Marathon's active fleet was left without power after a storm damaged its energy supplier in Hardin, Montana, in June. The approximately 30,000 miners in Hardin were mostly undamaged, MARA said.
"The ground crew at Hardin continues to make progress as they work to bring the power plant and our miners back online in a reduced capacity," the firm said in its June update. The company didn't respond to CoinDesk's request for comment on any progress in Hardin as of press time.
MARA also stands out among the industry as it has yet to sell any of its bitcoin holdings. Other mining firms have converted their mined bitcoin to U.S. dollars to fund operations and pay off loans.
Last week at the Mining Disrupt conference in Miami, Marathon's CEO Fred Thiel revealed an analysis that showed miners stand to benefit in the long term from selling half of their mined bitcoin, compared to "hodling" all of their production or selling daily.
View full text