Binance Market Update (2022-08-01)
Binance
2022-08-01 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -3.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,850 and $23,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,961, down by -3.72%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIVE, LSK, and FLUX, up by 60%, 29%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BofA Says Ethereum Needs Scalability Improvements to Hold Its Market PositionThe Ethereum blockchain’s transition from a proof of work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS) seems imminent, with an Ethereum Foundation member saying recently that the switch is provisionally expected in mid-September, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report last week.
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $81M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw inflows totalling $81M last week, according to CoinShares.
- Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 31st): Cryptos Enter a New Month in a Positive Posture
- Otherdeed NFT Collection Becomes Quickest to Surpass $1 Billion in All-Time Sales
- Expert Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Entry Points For Retail, Institutions, Hedge Funds
- Nearly $140 Billion in Stablecoins Poised to Re-enter Crypto Markets
- Most Institutional Investment in Crypto Is Still Late in 2022 (Opinion)
- Argentinean Soccer Club Uses Crypto To Sign Local Player
- Jewelry Brand Tiffany and Co. Unveils $50K CryptoPunk Necklaces
- WODL Week 4: Play to Share $30,000 in SAND Token Vouchers and Bring Home a Season 3 Alpha Pass for The Sandbox!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1925 (+8.28%)
- ETH: $1622.36 (-5.55%)
- BNB: $280.1 (-3.15%)
- XRP: $0.3755 (-4.48%)
- ADA: $0.5064 (-5.01%)
- SOL: $41.11 (-6.10%)
- DOGE: $0.06771 (-4.24%)
- DOT: $8.19 (-9.00%)
- MATIC: $0.8948 (-6.05%)
- AVAX: $23.16 (-6.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
