Binance Market Update (2022-08-01)
Binance
2022-08-01 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, down by -1.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,950 and $24,200 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,342, down by -1.81%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HIVE, LUNA, and PUNDIX, up by 55%, 35%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BofA Says Ethereum Needs Scalability Improvements to Hold Its Market PositionThe Ethereum blockchain’s transition from a proof of work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS) seems imminent, with an Ethereum Foundation member saying recently that the switch is provisionally expected in mid-September, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report last week.
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $81M Last Week - CoinSharesDigital asset investment products saw inflows totalling $81M last week, according to CoinShares.
- Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 31st): Cryptos Enter a New Month in a Positive Posture
- Otherdeed NFT Collection Becomes Quickest to Surpass $1 Billion in All-Time Sales
- Expert Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Entry Points For Retail, Institutions, Hedge Funds
- Nearly $140 Billion in Stablecoins Poised to Re-enter Crypto Markets
- Most Institutional Investment in Crypto Is Still Late in 2022 (Opinion)
- Argentinean Soccer Club Uses Crypto To Sign Local Player
- Jewelry Brand Tiffany and Co. Unveils $50K CryptoPunk Necklaces
- WODL Week 4: Play to Share $30,000 in SAND Token Vouchers and Bring Home a Season 3 Alpha Pass for The Sandbox!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.563 (+35.14%)
- ETH: $1673.3 (-2.28%)
- BNB: $286.2 (-1.72%)
- XRP: $0.3796 (-2.72%)
- ADA: $0.516 (-2.75%)
- SOL: $42.49 (-3.72%)
- DOGE: $0.06903 (-2.29%)
- DOT: $8.46 (+1.08%)
- MATIC: $0.9202 (-3.54%)
- AVAX: $23.72 (-3.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- HIVE/BUSD (+55%)
- LUNA/BUSD (+35%)
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+22%)
