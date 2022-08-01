Exchange
Just-In: Top Ethereum Whale Buying These Crypto As Bear Hug Loosens

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-08-01 14:33
Ethereum whale ranked 4th on WhaleStats, “Bonobo” has purchased 80k FTX Token (FTT) and 2.05 million Polygon (MATIC) tokens in the last 24 hours. FTX Token, MATIC, and ApeCoin (APE) are the most purchased and traded tokens by the 500 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours.
The recent crypto market rebound brought most rally in MATIC, APE, and FTT prices, as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) jumped over key levels. The prices are currently consolidating.

Top Ethereum Whale “Bonobo” Buys FTX Token and MATIC

According to data by WhaleStats, the 4th largest Ethereum whale “Bonobo” has recently added FTX Token (FTT) and Polygon (MATIC) tokens to its holdings.
In the last 24 hours, Bonobo purchased 80,000 FTX Token worth over $2.44 million and 2,049,996 MATIC worth over $1.91 million. At the time of writing, Bonobo holds $17.88 million worth of FTX Token and $5 million worth MATIC tokens.
Last week, ETH whale “Bonobo” bought FTX Token for a whopping $11 million, APE worth over $1.35 million, and MATIC for almost $1.13 million.
Other than FTX Token, Polygon (MATIC), and ApeCoin (APE), ETH whales are accumulating Shiba Inu (SHIB) and AAVE tokens. Interestingly, Silverway (SLV) continues to lead the top holding of the 100 largest whales at 91%.
FTX Token is the more significant holding of “Bonobo”. Especially, when the ETH whale acquired more than $381 million worth of FTX token (FTT) in early July.

Crypto Market Awaits Upside Momentum

The crypto market is currently moving sideways after a rebound last week. The whales are holding more stablecoins and will be looking for the right opportunity to grab more tokens.
Meanwhile, the Ethereum (ETH) prices are looking strong for more upside. Polygon and FTX Exchange native tokens MATIC and FTT will continue to be in demand amid the rising activity around Polygon and FTX Exchange.
Last month, Polygon partnered with major entities such as Mercedes-Benz, EY, and Nothing to continue its mission of Web3 adoption.
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
Varinder is a Technical Writer and Editor, Technology Enthusiast, and Analytical Thinker. Fascinated by Disruptive Technologies, he has shared his knowledge about Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things. He has been associated with the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry for a substantial period and is currently covering all the latest updates and developments in the crypto industry. The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
This article first appeared on Coingape.com
View full text