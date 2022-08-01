The Klaytn Foundation releases Klaytn v1.9.0

The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Friday that Klaytn v1.9.0 has been released. The new Klaytn version contains a protocol upgrade that results in backward incompatible changes, like the Ethereum hard forks.

The team added that all Baobab/Cypress nodes would thus have to be upgraded to v1.9.0 or higher before the target block number, and the hard fork is called ‘Magma.’ the Magma hardfork will occur for Baobab at block 98347376 on August 8th and for Cypress at block 99841497 on August 29.