Decentraland is working on a new SDK

Decentraland announced in a blog post on Friday that it is working on a new Software Development Kit (SDK). The new Decentraland SDK will improve usability, performance, and portability in a big way, the team added.

The SDK will make development easier for content creators and pave the way for the addition of the Decentraland Editor, a powerful scene builder that is visually based (like the Builder) but still allows for full control of a scene’s code, Decentraland added.

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. One of the main features of the platform is the ability to purchase land in its virtual reality & build on it.