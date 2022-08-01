14 projects integrated four Chainlink services last week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 14 projects adopted four of its services last week. The projects were spread across five major blockchains, including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Optimism.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by 4.5% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.521 at press time.