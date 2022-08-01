Zilliqa experiences an unplanned outage

The Zilliqa team announced via a blog post on Saturday that it experienced an unplanned outage due to a specific function call (Scilla built-in function) that impacted the Mainnet operation on the 29th of July.

The team told its community that they had rebuilt the Scilla binaries running on the Zilliqa miners with the latest version (0.4.4) of the OCaml wrapper library, and the dependent Zilliqa binaries to ensure that it would pick up the new Scilla version (v0.11.1).

Zilliqa added that they would deploy the binaries on the main net and look to converge the network as quickly as possible.