copy link
create picture
more
Zilliqa experiences an unplanned outage
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-01 13:13
The Zilliqa team announced via a blog post on Saturday that it experienced an unplanned outage due to a specific function call (Scilla built-in function) that impacted the Mainnet operation on the 29th of July.
The team told its community that they had rebuilt the Scilla binaries running on the Zilliqa miners with the latest version (0.4.4) of the OCaml wrapper library, and the dependent Zilliqa binaries to ensure that it would pick up the new Scilla version (v0.11.1).
Zilliqa added that they would deploy the binaries on the main net and look to converge the network as quickly as possible.
Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the world’s first blockchains being built on a sharded architecture and features smart contracts written in the platform’s proprietary programming language: Scilla. ZIL is trading at $0.04233 at press time, down by 3.3% in the last 24 hours.
View full text