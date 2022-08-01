Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Trades Cautiously Even as Real Yield, Dollar Support Bullish Stance

Omkar Godbole - Coindesk
2022-08-01 09:21
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tentatively even as intermarket factors favor an extension of July's double-digit gain.
The largest cryptocurrency by market value was changing hands at $23,300 at press time, down 1.3% on a 24-hour basis, having failed to keep gains above $24,000 over the weekend. Futures tied to the S&P 500 nursed a 0.15% decline.
What appears to be a chart-driven pullback could be fleeting considering the declining real, or inflation-adjusted, bond yield in the U.S. In two weeks, the yield on the 10-year U.S. inflation-indexed security has dropped 46 basis points to 0.20%, the lowest since May 31, reviving the case for investing in risk assets. Historically, bitcoin has moved in the opposite direction to the real yield. The 90-day correlation coefficient between the two stood at -90% at press time, indicating a strong inverse relationship.
"Since the Fed meeting last week, real yields have been falling across the curve. Here we can see both 5 and 2 Year Real Yields falling back into negative territory, while 10 Year Real Yields are dancing right above 0," Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer at NewEdge Wealth, said in a Twitter thread, adding that the decline in real rates contributed to the recent rally in growth stocks.
A positive real yield means the payout from investing in bonds exceeds market-based measures of inflation. The higher the real yield, the lower the incentive to hold risky investments and vice versa. Real yields collapsed below zero after the coronavirus-induced crash of March 2020, sparking an unprecedented bull run in risk assets, including bitcoin. The cryptocurrency's bull market ended in November 2021 as the yield on the 10-year inflation-indexed security bottomed at -1.17%.
Bitcoin's biggest nemesis, the dollar index (DXY), also traded weak early Monday, offering positive cues to the cryptocurrency. The DXY hovered around 105.70, down 0.7%, hinting at an extension of the slide from the 20-day high of 109.29 reached on July 14.
If the real yield and the dollar continue to lose ground, that could add to demand for bitcoin. A recently released Bank of America survey of fund managers, conducted July 8-15, showed dire levels of pessimism and increased cash holdings – potentially adding to buying pressure.
"There's a lot of pent-up buying pressure in risk assets, including crypto," analysts at crypto options platform Genesis Volatility wrote in Sunday's edition of the market analytics note. "Stock FANG charts look like they could explode higher and crypto could do the same," they wrote, referring to Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google.
While the path of least resistance for bitcoin appears to be on the upside, the week ahead could bring plenty of volatility as a raft of manufacturing data is scheduled for release across the globe. On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department will release July jobs data, known as the nonfarm payrolls report, detailing the employment picture in the world's second-largest economy.
View full text