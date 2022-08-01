copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-01)
Binance
2022-08-01 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, down by -0.76% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,111 and $24,200 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,293, down by -1.29%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AVA, HIVE, and PUNDIX, up by 92%, 58%, and 44%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Most Institutional Investment in Crypto Is Still Late in 2022 (Opinion)
- Argentinean Soccer Club Uses Crypto To Sign Local Player
- Jewelry Brand Tiffany and Co. Unveils $50K CryptoPunk Necklaces
- WODL Week 4: Play to Share $30,000 in SAND Token Vouchers and Bring Home a Season 3 Alpha Pass for The Sandbox!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4742 (+31.78%)
- ETH: $1683.74 (-0.57%)
- BNB: $286.1 (-1.72%)
- XRP: $0.3781 (-2.00%)
- ADA: $0.5162 (-1.13%)
- SOL: $42.71 (-1.68%)
- DOGE: $0.06909 (-0.45%)
- DOT: $8.73 (+7.64%)
- MATIC: $0.9167 (-2.52%)
- AVAX: $23.68 (-2.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AVA/BUSD (+92%)
- HIVE/BUSD (+58%)
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+44%)
