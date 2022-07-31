Nearly $140 Billion in Stablecoins Poised to Re-enter Crypto Markets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nearly $140 Billion in Stablecoins Poised to Re-enter Crypto Markets

Martin Young - BeInCrypto
2022-08-01 08:00
Crypto markets stabilized in July with no final capitulation event as many had predicted. There is now a large sum sitting in stablecoins waiting to re-enter markets when the time is right.
Three of the top ten crypto assets by market capitalization are stablecoins. Their combined value at the time of writing is $138 billion, according to CoinGecko.
Tether’s USDT is the third largest cryptocurrency with $66 billion, Circle’s USDC is fourth with $54.4 billion and Binance’s BUSD is seventh with $17.8 billion.
On July 31, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao pointed out that this was a lot of money sitting on the sidelines, waiting to get back in.
“If people wanted to get out of crypto, most won’t hold stablecoins.”
3 of the top 10 are stable coins, meaning there is a lot of "fiat" sitting sidelines, ready to get back in. If people wanted to get out of crypto, most won't hold stablecoins. https://t.co/QONyq1894U
— CZ
Binance (@cz_binance) July 31, 2022

Cash on the sidelines

Those needing to exit crypto would have converted back into fiat and withdrawn from exchanges. This largely happened in mid-June when over $400 billion exited markets in a week.
Since then, crypto markets have been generally range-bound with a recent uptick to push total capitalization to $1.17 trillion, 33% up from its cycle bottom of $875 billion.
The amount sitting in the top three stablecoins works out at 12% of the entire crypto market capitalization. It’s still historically high despite having fallen over the past month or so with the shrinking Tether supply and minor market rally.
"Stablecoin dominance" (stable mkt cap vs. total mkt cap) is at 13%.First time crypto hit $1 trillion mkt cap the ratio was at 3%. pic.twitter.com/NFO3PzbntZ
— DeFi Surfer
(@DeFiSurfer808) July 30, 2022
The elephant in the room is inflation. With most of the world suffering a cost of living crisis, retail traders simply don’t have the same amount of money to throw into high-risk assets such as crypto. Until there is a significant reduction in inflation, crypto markets are unlikely to turn bullish.
High inflation is another reason to hold stablecoins for those in countries that are looking to the USD as a hedge against their own currencies. Several Latin American nations have double-digit inflation and stablecoins are in high demand.

Crypto markets cooling off

Following a weekend of consolidation, there has been a slight retreat in total market cap during the Monday morning Asian trading session. Markets are down 1.2% to $1.13 trillion at the time of writing.
Bitcoin has dropped 1.7% on the day to trade at $23,323 whereas Ethereum is down 0.6% to $1,687, according to CoinGecko. Most altcoins today are in the red with a few seeing double-digit percentage losses.
The post Nearly $140 Billion in Stablecoins Poised to Re-enter Crypto Markets appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text