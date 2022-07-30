Corporate Attempts at Creating the Metaverse Going Nowhere: Vitalik Buterin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Corporate Attempts at Creating the Metaverse Going Nowhere: Vitalik Buterin

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-08-01 06:45

On July 31, Vitalik Buterin commented in response to Dialectic’s Dean Eigenmann’s thoughts on the future of the Metaverse and the way venture capital firms think it will play out.

The Ethereum co-founder is confident that the Metaverse will happen but added that he doesn’t think “any of the existing corporate attempts to intentionally create the Metaverse are going anywhere.”

He said there wasn’t really a definition of Metaverse yet as it is still too early to know what people want. This was followed by a dig at Meta, formerly Facebook, which is trying to monopolize the Metaverse the same way it has done with social media.

  
“So anything Facebook creates now will misfire.”
 
  
 
   
The “metaverse” is going to happen but I don’t think any of the existing corporate attempts to intentionally create the metaverse are going anywhere. https://t.co/tVUfq4CWmP
 
   
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) July 30, 2022

Corporate Metaverse Misfire

Meta has already been in hot water over its monopolistic behavior. Its big cryptocurrency ambitions were shot down in flames by global regulators and policymakers, resulting in the company dumping the project.

Last week, the United States Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint seeking to block Meta’s plans to buy up another Metaverse-based company. “Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top,” wrote FTC Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John Newman.

The social media giant was attempting the acquisition of virtual reality firm Within and its popular VR fitness app, Supernatural.

Buterin’s comments suggest that Meta/Facebook is attempting to monopolize the Metaverse trend without actually knowing what it is or what people want. If its ambitions come to fruition, a Facebook-based Metaverse is likely to be a dangerous place for people that value their data privacy and online safety.

In all likelihood, it will be another tool for the company to bombard people with advertising while allowing spammers and scammers to infiltrate the Web3 virtual world as they do on its Web2 platform.

VC Profiteering

Whether it is the Meta platform, or a more crypto-aligned one that is heavily VC backed, there will still be concerns of centralization and profiteering.

Venture giants such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) have poured hundreds of millions into Metaverse projects over the past year or two.

This usually grants them swathes of governance tokens giving them more control over the direction of the platform than those that use it and make up the community.

Whatever form the Metaverse takes, it is more likely to be a Blade Runner-esque world of incessant advertising and corporate control rather than the free, open, and decentralized virtual realm we’re hoping for.

View full text