Binance Market Update (2022-07-31)
Binance
2022-07-31 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, up by 0.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,368 and $24,200 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,847, down by -0.32%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PUNDIX, AVA, and RNDR, up by 62%, 56%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Chainalysis Launches Government-Focused Team Offering Solutions for Crypto Crimes
- Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
- Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets
- Polygon Unique Addresses Grew 12% in Q2 Despite Market Crash
- Hong Kong Ranks as the Most Crypto-Ready Nation in 2022 (Survey)
- Ethereum 2.0 Locked ETH Is Holding $15 Billion In Losses
- Australian Reserve Bank Governor believes Private agencies are better dealers of Crypto Issuance
- Ethereum Price Surges Following The Final Testnet Details
- Singaporean Authorities To Hold Court Cases And Marriages In Metaverse
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.025 (+5.51%)
- ETH: $1717.78 (+1.48%)
- BNB: $289.2 (-0.62%)
- XRP: $0.3934 (+0.10%)
- ADA: $0.533 (+0.30%)
- SOL: $43.78 (-2.91%)
- DOGE: $0.0707 (+0.33%)
- DOT: $9 (+6.64%)
- MATIC: $0.9524 (+0.70%)
- AVAX: $24.67 (-0.20%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+62%)
- AVA/BUSD (+56%)
- RNDR/BUSD (+29%)
