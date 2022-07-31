copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-31)
Binance
2022-07-31 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, down by -2.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,517 and $24,600 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,771, down by -3.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BTCST, AVA, and PUNDIX, up by 63%, 61%, and 55%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Chainalysis Launches Government-Focused Team Offering Solutions for Crypto Crimes
- Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
- Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets
- Polygon Unique Addresses Grew 12% in Q2 Despite Market Crash
- Hong Kong Ranks as the Most Crypto-Ready Nation in 2022 (Survey)
- Ethereum 2.0 Locked ETH Is Holding $15 Billion In Losses
- Australian Reserve Bank Governor believes Private agencies are better dealers of Crypto Issuance
- Ethereum Price Surges Following The Final Testnet Details
- Singaporean Authorities To Hold Court Cases And Marriages In Metaverse
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8966 (-3.75%)
- ETH: $1711.81 (-1.39%)
- BNB: $290.8 (-2.77%)
- XRP: $0.3902 (-2.96%)
- ADA: $0.5307 (-2.89%)
- SOL: $44.12 (-4.63%)
- DOGE: $0.07063 (-2.46%)
- DOT: $8.36 (-3.46%)
- MATIC: $0.9532 (-1.94%)
- AVAX: $24.65 (-3.97%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+63%)
- AVA/BUSD (+61%)
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+55%)
