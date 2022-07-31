Yuga Labs Introduces 5% Royalty on Meebits Sales

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Yuga Labs Introduces 5% Royalty on Meebits Sales

Oluwapelumi Adejumo - BeInCrypto
2022-07-31 11:15
Yuga Labs has begun to reshape the policy of Meebits NFT by introducing a new royalty rate for the sales of the collection.
According to the July 28 announcement, the Bored Ape NFTs parent company will get 5% on the sales of Meebits. The fees will be charged on secondary sales of the collection via OpenSea, LooksRare, and other platforms.
Since Yuga Labs acquired Meebits from Larva Labs earlier this year, it has not charged any royalty fees until now.
Meanwhile, its other blue-chip collections like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, currently charge a 2.5% royalty fee.
The NFT company had promised to hand over the full commercial right of the collection to holders earlier this year. However, it is unclear when Yuga Labs plans to fulfill that promise to Meebits holders.
Yuga Labs revealed that it has “been hard at work — lurking, discussing, experimenting, building, mumbling about voxels in our sleep.”
As of press time, Meebits NFTs have a floor price of 4.94 ETH (roughly $8500), according to Coingecko data. The collection sales volume has increased by over 150% in the last 30 days, per CryptoSlam.io.
The collection also hit $500 million in sales earlier in the month.
View full text