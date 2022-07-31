Yuga Labs Introduces 5% Royalty on Meebits Sales

Yuga Labs has begun to reshape the policy of Meebits NFT by introducing a new royalty rate for the sales of the collection.

According to the July 28 announcement, the Bored Ape NFTs parent company will get 5% on the sales of Meebits. The fees will be charged on secondary sales of the collection via OpenSea, LooksRare, and other platforms.

Since Yuga Labs acquired Meebits from Larva Labs earlier this year, it has not charged any royalty fees until now.

Meanwhile, its other blue-chip collections like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, currently charge a 2.5% royalty fee.

The NFT company had promised to hand over the full commercial right of the collection to holders earlier this year. However, it is unclear when Yuga Labs plans to fulfill that promise to Meebits holders.

Yuga Labs revealed that it has “been hard at work — lurking, discussing, experimenting, building, mumbling about voxels in our sleep.”

As of press time, Meebits NFTs have a floor price of 4.94 ETH (roughly $8500), according to Coingecko data. The collection sales volume has increased by over 150% in the last 30 days, per CryptoSlam.io.

The collection also hit $500 million in sales earlier in the month.