Binance Market Update (2022-07-31)
Binance
2022-07-31 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.84% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,517 and $24,679 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,598, down by -1.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BTCST, PUNDIX, and NMR, up by 161%, 48%, and 43%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Chainalysis Launches Government-Focused Team Offering Solutions for Crypto Crimes
- Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
- Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets
- Polygon Unique Addresses Grew 12% in Q2 Despite Market Crash
- Hong Kong Ranks as the Most Crypto-Ready Nation in 2022 (Survey)
- Ethereum 2.0 Locked ETH Is Holding $15 Billion In Losses
- Australian Reserve Bank Governor believes Private agencies are better dealers of Crypto Issuance
- Ethereum Price Surges Following The Final Testnet Details
- Singaporean Authorities To Hold Court Cases And Marriages In Metaverse
- Babel Finance Lost Over $280 Million of Customer Funds to Risky Trading, Eyes Fundraising
- Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Idea For Ultra Secure Blockchain
- Solana Saw Volume Decline Amid Rising Security Concerns in Q2: Messari
- BTC and ETH Consolidate at Key Levels, Calm Before the Storm? (Market Watch)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8774 (-2.92%)
- ETH: $1693.35 (-1.16%)
- BNB: $291 (-0.41%)
- XRP: $0.3855 (+3.74%)
- ADA: $0.5221 (-0.68%)
- SOL: $43.44 (+1.71%)
- DOGE: $0.06944 (-6.07%)
- DOT: $8.12 (-7.41%)
- MATIC: $0.9405 (-0.54%)
- AVAX: $24.19 (-1.63%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+161%)
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+48%)
- NMR/BUSD (+43%)
