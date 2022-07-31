Binance Market Update (2022-07-31)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.84% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,517 and $24,679 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,598, down by -1.30%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BTCST , PUNDIX , and NMR , up by 161%, 48%, and 43%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: