Polygon Unique Addresses Grew 12% in Q2 Despite Market Crash

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon Unique Addresses Grew 12% in Q2 Despite Market Crash

Jay Zhuang - CryptoPotato
2022-07-31 07:05
Polygon Network has shown solid resilience in the difficult period of crypto assets plunging in value. According to its Q2 report, the Ethereum scaling platform witnessed steady growth in the number of network addresses and transaction volume despite the broader market selloff during the same period.

Steady Growth in the Winter

Known as a sidechain scaling solution for the Ethereum Network – often criticized for its high transaction fee due to traffic congestion – Polygon acts as a much cheaper alternative. Its average cost of transactions fell 49% to $0.018 QoQ, as shown in the Q2 report.
Meanwhile, the total unique addresses on the network amounted to 5.34 million, up 12% from Q1, as the total transaction volume reached $284 million, a slight increase of 4% compared to the previous quarter.
It’s worth noting that a key metric for blockchain protocols attempting to challenge or complement the Ethereum blockchain is the number of devs working within the ecosystems. For Polygon, the growth in Q2 was particularly impressive, with over 90k developers publishing their first contract.
4/ In the NFT space, @opensea saw 1.2M new NFT wallets come online #onPolygon in Q2, increasing the total unique active wallets by 47% to 1.5M.
New mints jumped 50% to 66.6M transactions. And while the total dollar value of NFT trades declined 64%, tx volume soared 47% to 122M.
— Polygon – MATIC (@0xPolygon) July 26, 2022

DeFi and NFTs

Polygon’s growth is well reflected in its DeFi protocols which tend to attract users discontented with high gas fees in Ethereum. As a result, bridge aggregators and decentralized exchanges benefited from the emerging wave of migration.
For instance, Bungee – an aggregator that bridges ERC-20 tokens from Ethereum to Polygon – became the fifth largest protocol on the network, with its transaction volume skyrocketing by 972% and its number of users increasing to 92K in the quarter.
Regarding the network’s expansion in NFTs, the total number of Polygon-based wallets on OpenSea increased by 47% to 1.51 million in Q2. In the meantime, newly minted NFTs jumped by 50% to 66.65 million. Among all the blockchain games developed on the blockchain, a community-owned NFT game, Aavegotchi, saw the most explosive growth in its users, surging eight times from Q1.
To boost its Web3 ambition, Polygon launched its Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (Polygon zkEVM) last week. The new solution works with existing smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets without modifying or re-implementing codes while enhancing scalability and lowering costs without sacrificing security.
View full text