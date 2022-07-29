Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets

Olivia Brooke - ZyCrypto
2022-07-31 07:10
The crypto markets have been generally green since the weekend in what appears to be a sign of a good recovery from the losses of the past weeks. Ethereum (ETH) seems to be leading the rally amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, having gained by 9.25% in the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) surging by 4%. However, some traders have dismissed recovery claims, warning that the gains accrued during the weekend will likely be dumped relatively shortly.

“Weekend pumps are typically not to be trusted” – Josh Rager

Following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report of July 13, which showed that inflation increased by 9.1% since June 2020, slightly above the 8.8% estimate, crypto enthusiasts braced themselves for the further collapse of an already awful market. Surprisingly, the crypto markets remained steady notwithstanding the report, and the massive FUD pumped into the space.
And now, conversely, the market seems to be recovering, having shown some solid resistance to the sentiments influenced by the CPI report, leading some market watchers to wonder if Crypto is now resistant to macroeconomic conditions. The weekend especially saw a positive outlook in the space. But some traders are sceptical.
The firstborn crypto, BTC, has gained by 13% since the CPI report after struggling to maintain the $19k position on July 13. The asset now trades at $22.2k as of press time. The altcoins have followed in its lead, concurrently staging respective rallies.
Amid this positive performance, some traders have asked investors to be wary of the weekend gains. “Weekend pumps typically are not to be trusted,” said Josh Rager, notable crypto analyst, trader and co-founder of crypto educational platform, Blockroots.
Additionally, crypto analyst and trader ‘il Capo of Crypto’ warned investors against letting the hype on Twitter push them to rely too much on the gains accrued over the weekend. “Not worried about the scam pump. Still fully out of the market, soon you will see why,” he added.

The crypto markets have reclaimed a $1T combined market cap

These suspicions of a pump scheme emerged from Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trade volume, which saw an inflow of 17,500 BTC tokens within 24 hours over the weekend.
Nonetheless, some analysts have remained optimistic about market performance and hope for a continued rally. Taking to Twitter, Michaël van de Poppe – crypto trader and CEO of Crypto Consultancy and Educational Platform, Eight – said, “Overall, strength is still there, and I’m assuming further upside is happening.”
The crypto markets have reclaimed a $1T combined market cap following the recent upsurge. As of press time, ETH currently trades at $1,729, the highest it has been in a month, having gained by 28.58% in the past seven days. With a current value of $24,555, BTC has seen an increase of 7.88% in the past seven days. The digital gold momentarily dipped below the $19k mark on July 13 but has since rebounded and is trading well above it.
View full text