Binance Market Update (2022-07-30)
Binance
2022-07-30 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 2.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,616 and $24,679 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,537, up by 2.14%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include TRB, BTCST, and FIL, up by 51%, 47%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Babel Finance Lost Over $280 Million of Customer Funds to Risky Trading, Eyes Fundraising
- Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Idea For Ultra Secure Blockchain
- Solana Saw Volume Decline Amid Rising Security Concerns in Q2: Messari
- BTC and ETH Consolidate at Key Levels, Calm Before the Storm? (Market Watch)
- Ledger Adds Support for 100 Cardano Native Tokens
- Ethereum’s Mainnet Shadow Fork 10 Goes Live in Preparation for the Merge
- Top Gainers & Losers for the Day, YFI, ICP, FIL Surge High, While ETC, RUNE, SNX Price Tank Notably
- US Economy is on the Brink of Collapse, Analyst Reveals “Best Bets” Amidst Recession
- This Is Where Ethereum Classic (ETC) Will See Its Price In August, Claims On-Chain Data
- Binance’s CZ: High Inflation And Recession Fears Will Drive Bitcoin Adoption
- The Global Crypto Market Reclaims $1T, Does This Mean An End To Bear Market? Here Is What PlanB Says
- Two Soccer Teams Transfer a South American Player Using USDC, But There’s Collateral Damage
- Axie Infinity CEO Denies Accusation of Insider Trading
- Cardano Investors Unmoved By Market Rally As Price Predictions Remain Conservative
- Why Athletes Are Taking Compensation in Bitcoin
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9711 (+2.98%)
- ETH: $1737.31 (+0.85%)
- BNB: $299.3 (+0.17%)
- XRP: $0.402 (+9.03%)
- ADA: $0.5468 (+3.64%)
- SOL: $46.29 (+8.61%)
- DOGE: $0.07239 (+4.76%)
- DOT: $8.65 (+4.72%)
- MATIC: $0.9728 (+3.52%)
- AVAX: $25.68 (+2.60%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- TRB/BUSD (+51%)
- BTCST/BUSD (+47%)
- FIL/BUSD (+29%)
